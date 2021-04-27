Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Lenny concludes the month of April’s Muskingum County Dog Warden Pet of the Week.

Lenny would be a great dog to spend time with outdoors, especially with the warmer weather approaching. He’s a one year old terrier mix, weighing approximately 56 pounds. He enjoys walks and laying in the shade outside. He also loves going to the adoption center to take baths.

“Lenny is a medium energy dog. When you first get him out, he’s kind of manageable and as time goes on he’s very manageable, so he’s very easy to walk. He’s just excited when he first gets out and so forth,” dog warden volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

He enjoys being around people, however, the dog warden is unsure how he is with other animals. If you’re interested in meeting Lenny and have pets, be sure to schedule an appointment to bring your pets to meet him.

“A family with children because he does like to interact and be friendly with you. He loves to be petted and basically be loved on,” McQuaid said.

To schedule an appointment at the Muskingum County Dog Warden, you can call the adoption center at (740)- 453-0273 and a volunteer will assist you.