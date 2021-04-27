Carr Center Cake Auction Starts Wednesday

The cakes have arrived in preparation for the start of the 35th annual Carr Center Cake Auction.

Due to Covid precautions this year’s auction will be closed to the public and will be moved from its’ usual location at Colony Square Mall to Secrest Auditorium. Because of the new restrictions organizers have moved to an online format to share the cakes available for auction.

“We will be posting everything online. By the end of today you will be able to go online on our Web site, on the WHIZ Web site, or on our Facebook page and click the link and see every cake, every incentive just like you were at the mall,” said Becky Clawson, Carr Center executive director.

There will be nearly 300 cakes up for auction with all of the proceeds going to benefit the Carr Center’s programs.

“We serve generations at the Carr Center and we do that in several areas. One area is our speech therapy program and we serve children who need help with speech every single day. And then we also have an adult day care program that’s been open since September 23rd we got to open back up and that’s full and up and running,” said Clawson.

The auction will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on WHIZ radio. For more information on the available auction items you can go to the Carr Center Web site (www.CarrCenter.org) or Facebook page. To bid on items you can contact the Carr Center at (740)453-5417.