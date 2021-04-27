Updated on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Very Warm. High 82°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Very Warm. Low 61°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

Feeling more June across the region today, as highs will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. Skies will feature more sunshine than clouds, along with breezy conditions. Winds will be sustained between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts of 25 mph at times.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, along with very warm temperatures. Lows will only drop into the lower 60s tonight.

We will see drier conditions during the majority of the day on Wednesday, but showers and storms will begin to develop by the late afternoon into the evening as a cold front begins to move into the area. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible during the late afternoon into the evening, with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns. Temperatures will remain above average on Wednesday, but not as warm as it will be today, as highs climb into the upper 70s.

More rain and thunder will continue into the day on Thursday as the cold front gradually moves through the region, with highs dropping into the mid 70s.

Cooler air will be with us to end the work week into the start of the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will return to more seasonal norms as we head into the second half of the weekend into the start of the new work week. Rain chances will begin to return as we begin the new work week as well.

Have a Great Tuesday!

