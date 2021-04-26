Two Arrested after Search Warrant

A search warrant uncovers items believed to be drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash in Coshocton County.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday around 7:40 pm SRT along with detectives executed a search warrant at a resident at 2328 S. Lawn Extension.

The sheriff’s office said two adults were taken into custody, one male and one female. A young female juvenile was present inside the residence at the time of the search warrant.

The incident remains under investigation. Names aren’t being released until formal charges are filed.

