Two Arrested after Search Warrant

A search warrant uncovers items believed to be drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash in Coshocton County.
The sheriff’s office said Saturday around 7:40 pm SRT along with detectives executed a search warrant at a resident at 2328 S. Lawn Extension.
The sheriff’s office said two adults were taken into custody, one male and one female. A young female juvenile was present inside the residence at the time of the search warrant.
The incident remains under investigation. Names aren’t being released until formal charges are filed.
Please follow and like us: