Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press26
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -184 Chicago +160
at MILWAUKEE -182 Miami +157
Philadelphia -110 at ST. LOUIS -105
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Colorado +149
at L.A. DODGERS -190 Cincinnati +164
American League
at DETROIT -110 Kansas City -106
Minnesota -123 at CLEVELAND +107
N.Y. Yankees -163 at BALTIMORE +143
Oakland -116 at TAMPA BAY -101
L.A. Angels -154 at TEXAS +135
at HOUSTON -169 Seattle +147
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Atlanta 4 (217) at DETROIT
LA Lakers 10 (209) at ORLANDO
at PHILADELPHIA 12 (219½) Oklahoma City
San Antonio 3 (229) at WASHINGTON
Phoenix 2 (215) at NEW YORK
at TORONTO 10 (215½) Cleveland
at MIAMI 6 (205½) Chicago
Utah (227½) at MINNESOTA
LA Clippers (228½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DENVER 4 (228) Memphis
Dallas (223½) at SACRAMENTO
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CALGARY -132 Montreal +112
Vancouver -123 at OTTAWA +104
Colorado -165 at ST. LOUIS +141
Carolina -129 at DALLAS +108
Florida -122 at NASHVILLE +102
Edmonton -114 at WINNIPEG -105
at LOS ANGELES -161 Anaheim +137
Arizona -116 at SAN JOSE -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Coach leaves Brazil’s Santos 2 months into 3-year contract

Associated Press

Maryland hires ex-Wake coach Danny Manning as assistant

Associated Press

Judge sets hearing on Graham Spanier’s pending jail sentence

Associated Press