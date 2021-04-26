Mother charged in fatal shooting of 6-year-old son at hotel

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a six-year-old boy who was shot and killed in an Ohio hotel room has been charged with his murder, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn and was reported about 30 minutes later by Daneicha Bringht, 30, of Parma. She initially told police that someone had shot her son, Kaamir, in the head and stomach and she had suffered a hand wound, but she eventually admitted shooting her son, authorities said.

Bringht and her son apparently were alone in the room at the time, and the child had several gunshot wounds. Authorities have not said what sparked the shooting.

Bringht was treated at a hospital for her injury and then charged with aggravated murder. She was expected to make her initial court appearance on Monday, but it wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney.