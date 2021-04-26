Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon announces he’ll return for 6th season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon announced Monday he will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes in 2020-21.

Bohannon is Iowa’s career record holder in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free throw percentage (.887) and games played (143). He ranks ninth in Iowa career scoring with 1,638 points.

“I am beyond excited to return to Iowa for my sixth year,” Bohannon said. “Last year never felt right with no fans in attendance. I look forward to providing leadership to the young guys this upcoming year and help them along the way of the incredible journey.”

Bohannon led the Hawkeyes with 80 3-pointers and 135 assists, and he was third in scoring at 10.6 points per game.

“We are excited that Jordan has decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return for another season,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “Having someone with his talent and experience on our roster will be invaluable to our guys.”

Bohannon had his 2019-20 season cut short after 10 games because of hip surgery.

The last Iowa men’s basketball player to be on the roster six years was Jess Settles (1994-99). Settles played three seasons before injury setbacks in 1997 and 1998 delayed his senior season until 1999.

___

