Updated on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Seasonal. High 67°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Low 47°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Breezy. High 82°

DISCUSSION:

After a chilly morning, a warm front will move through the region late this morning into the early afternoon, and it will bring more warmth into the region this afternoon. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s, under mostly sunny skies as we begin the new work week.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, along with warmer temperatures. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like early June, rather than late April across the region, with highs in the lower 80s! It will be dry on Tuesday, but rain chances will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

More rain will be likely on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the region. The rain and clouds will bring cooler temperatures to the area as well. Highs will top off in the low to mid 70s on Thursday. Behind the front we will see temperatures in the lower 60s for highs as we wrap up the month of April. We will begin May on a warmer, but below average note, as highs top off in the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

Have a Great Monday!

