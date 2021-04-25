76ers take on the Thunder on 4-game slide

Sports
Associated Press20

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-40, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup against Oklahoma City after losing four straight games.

The 76ers have gone 22-7 in home games. Philadelphia is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points led by Ben Simmons averaging 3.3.

The Thunder are 11-19 on the road. Oklahoma City has a 5-28 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 117-93 on April 10. Joel Embiid scored 27 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Matisse Thybulle is shooting 44.3% and averaging 4.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 14 points per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Darius Bazley is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 34.9% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 41 rebounds, 22 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 47.9% shooting.

Thunder: 0-10, averaging 104.4 points, 48 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (illness), Furkan Korkmaz: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (shoulder).

Thunder: Gabriel Deck: day to day (not with team), Josh Hall: day to day (knee), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

