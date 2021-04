Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amundsen 44, Mather 14

Beardstown 56, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 8

Bolingbrook 16, Andrew 14

Brooks Academy 48, Chicago (Carver Military) 6

Champaign St. Thomas More 48, Danville Schlarman 14

Chicago (Goode) 43, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 12

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22, Von Steuben 20

Chicago Little Village 22, Gage Park 0

Columbia 35, Alton Marquette 14

Crete-Monee 37, Kankakee 20

Dixon 40, North Boone 33

Glenbard West 48, Oak Park River Forest 28

Hope Academy 22, Walther Christian Academy 6

Jacksonville Routt 26, North Greene 20

Kirkland Hiawatha 64, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 0

Lisle (Benet Academy) 3, Nazareth 0

Martinsville 50, Metro-East Lutheran 6

Oak Lawn Community 46, Argo 28

Seneca 25, Gilman Iroquois West 22

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 40, Vienna-Goreville 0

Shepard 42, Reavis 15

Springfield Lanphier 35, Springfield Southeast 15

St. Patrick 27, Woodstock Marian 12

Sycamore 43, Plano 7

Westinghouse 46, North Lawndale 6

Wheaton North 30, Batavia 22

Whitney Young 14, Chicago (Clark) 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago (Solorio Academy) vs. Payton, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/