Columbus visits Tampa Bay on 8-game road skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-25-9, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (31-14-2, third in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -268, Blue Jackets +212

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Tampa Bay looking to end its eight-game road slide.

The Lightning are 31-14-2 against Central Division teams. Tampa Bay has scored 155 goals and ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Brayden Point leads the team with 20.

The Blue Jackets are 15-25-9 against Central Division opponents. Columbus is 31st in the league with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Point leads the Lightning with 20 goals and has 39 points. Ross Colton has four goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 36 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.