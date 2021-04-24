3 driver deaths in 24 hours in Australian rally in Tasmania

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Three competitors died in crashes in a 24-hour span in the Targa Tasmania rally, including two on Saturday southwest of the capital of Hobart.

The latest crash occurred on the final day of the 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) rally, on the Cygnet stage.

“This has been a devastating few days,” Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said in a statement. “We feel greatly for the family and friends who have lost those so precious to them.”

Police said driver Leigh Mundy, aged 68, of Hobart, and his co-driver Dennis Neagle, 59, of Withcott, Queensland, crashed on Wattle Grove Road near Cygnet in southern Tasmania about 11:40 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Tasmania Police acting Inspector Sally Cottrell said it was not yet known what caused the crash. The men were competing in a 2019 Porsche 911.

On Friday, New South Wales driver Shane Navin died in a crash on the Lyell Highway on the second-to-last day of the rally. Navin, 68, was killed after his 1979 Mazda RX-7 rolled in the morning.

His co-driver, Glenn Evans, was uninjured, a statement from race organizers said.

The rally, first held in 1995, began last Monday.

