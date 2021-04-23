WHIZ News kicks off Mom and Me Photo Contest sponsored by McDonalds Greenhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With Mothers Day around the corner, be sure to enter the WHIZ’s Mom and Me photo contest for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Show off your mother by submitting a photo of you and your mom on the website. McDonalds Greenhouse and Corn Maze is sponsoring the contest. This is the 26th year the greenhouse has been in business.

“Mothers Day is one of our busiest weekends, we are busy throughout the whole season, but Mothers Day by far. Everybody wants to come out and get their mother a flower or hanging basket, something they can enjoy all year long,” McDonalds Greenhouse and Corn Maze owner James McDonald said.

Photos can be submitted now through May 10. You can vote once a day for your favorite picture. A winner will be announced on May 11 and will receive a $500 gift card to use at McDonalds Greenhouse.

“It gives an opportunity for people to celebrate their mothers, share pictures on WHIZ.com and have fun with it. I mean, if your mom wins a $500 spree, they can bring them to the corn maze in the fall as a whole family group outing or you can come out here and buy flowers or join one of our potting classes that we have,” McDonald said.

This is a great way to honor your mother on her special day. Be sure to check out the WHIZ website to enter the contest.

For more information on McDonalds Greenhouse and Corn Maze, you can visit its website or call (740)-452-4858.



Flowers available at McDonalds Greenhouse