A well-known Zanesville community member has died.

62-year-old Anne Hoffer passed away after a lengthy battle with health issues Thursday around 7:00 p.m.

Anne was very active in her hometown community including serving as a Zanesville City School Board member. She was Z-H-S alumna and a proud Blue Devil.

Mrs. Hoffer was also a transplant recipient and championed that cause. Funeral arrangement are not yet complete.