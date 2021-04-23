Syracuse women’s standout Cardoso also in transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse freshman center Kamilla Cardoso, defensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference and its top rookie, has joined 11 teammates and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Cardoso confirmed her decision to Syracuse.com on Thursday but did not give a reason. A text message from The Associated Press to Orange coach Quentin Hillsman seeking comment was not returned.

Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center from Brazil, averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks in her first season at Syracuse. She was the highest-rated recruit in program history.

Among those departing are: Emily Engstler, a key player who excelled as the first player off the bench and led the team in rebounding; starting guard and leading scorer Kiara Lewis; forward Digna Strautmane, who started every game; and Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. All are staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference — at Louisville, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke and Miami, in that order.

