Ohio Attorney General issues Statement on Pike County Murder Plea

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Thursday issued the following statement following the plea agreement filed in the case of Edward Jake Wagner:

“I am incredibly proud of our team at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation whose dedication, perseverance and expertise lead to today’s plea.

The scope of this crime and subsequent investigation surpasses any other in Ohio’s history. The dedicated men and women of BCI rose to the challenge in the pursuit of justice for the victims — and never gave up. 

BCI’s work spans countless long nights, weeks and years and will continue until all responsible for these crimes are held accountable.

Thursday’s hearing finally brings some degree of closure to the surviving family members, and I pray that they might find peace in the face of this horror.”

