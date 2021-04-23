New Jersey travels to face Crosby and the Penguins

New Jersey Devils (14-26-6, seventh in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-14-3, second in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -296, Devils +232

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup with New Jersey. He’s eighth in the NHL with 54 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 35 assists.

The Penguins are 30-14-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks second in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Crosby with 0.8.

The Devils are 14-26-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 70.1% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-16 in 32 games this season. Crosby has five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 20 total assists and has 25 points. Yegor Sharangovich has six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

Devils: 1-9-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 4.2 goals per game with an .834 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper body), Ty Smith: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.