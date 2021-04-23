PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 42, Argenta-Oreana 6

Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Stark County 8

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 44, Princeville 22

Antioch 49, Lakes Community 0

Arcola 26, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 21

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 42, Lewistown 18

Aurora (East) 22, West Chicago 14

Barrington 52, Prospect 45

Benton 55, Herrin 8

Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Sandburg 39, OT

Cahokia 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 54, Monmouth United 30

Carrollton 34, Unity-Payson 7

Carterville 28, DuQuoin 14

Cary-Grove 44, Oswego East 0

Chester 34, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 32

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 34, Bowen 0

Clifton Central 42, Watseka (coop) 35

DePaul College Prep 44, Westchester St. Joseph 0

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 76, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 58

Decatur MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0

Decatur St. Teresa 60, Macon Meridian 17

Downers North 23, Downers South 7

Dundee-Crown 32, Crystal Lake South 22

Dupo 59, Carlyle 38

East Moline United 47, Sterling 44

East St. Louis 50, Edwardsville 47

Effingham 43, Lincoln 6

Elgin 21, Larkin 18

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 13

Fairfield 17, Eldorado 0

Farmington 59, Elmwood-Brimfield 0

Fenwick 10, St. Ignatius 0

Fithian Oakwood 60, Hoopeston Area High School 54

Flora 34, Casey-Westfield 30

Forreston 32, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 14

Fremd 36, Hersey 35

Gillespie 28, Vandalia 22

Glenbard North 28, Geneva 13

Gurnee Warren 38, Libertyville 6

Hamilton County 28, Carmi White County 6

Hampshire 33, Crystal Lake Central 21

Harvard 27, Johnsburg 14

Highland 50, Jerseyville Jersey 13

Hinsdale South 31, Leyden 21

Jacksonville 42, Normal University 0

Joliet Catholic 49, Marmion 21

LaSalle-Peru 21, Kaneland 20

Lake Zurich 6, Stevenson 0

Lincoln Way Central 24, Evanston Township 22

Lincoln-Way East 27, Lincoln Way West 7

Lockport 56, Stagg 6

Loyola 43, Marist 14

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Taylorville 0

Marion 54, Carbondale 29

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Auburn 3

Metamora 21, Washington 14

Momence 48, Dwight 0

Morton 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 21

Moweaqua Central A&M 49, Clinton 0

Mt. Carmel 63, Olney (Richland County) 14

Murphysboro/Elverado 48, Massac County 19

Naperville Central 31, Maine South 30

Naperville Neuqua Valley 42, Metea Valley 0

Naperville North 40, DeKalb 34

New Berlin 52, Petersburg PORTA 27

Newton 48, Lawrenceville 18

Nokomis 54, Red Bud 0

Normal West 14, Normal Community 7

North Chicago 28, Round Lake 19

North-Mac 56, Greenville 12

O’Fallon 43, Belleville East 20

Oswego 21, Minooka 14

Ottawa Marquette 30, Mid-County Coop 0

Pana 49, Staunton 0

Paris 56, Red Hill 0

Pekin 40, East Peoria 8

Peoria (H.S.) 34, Quincy Notre Dame 27

Piasa Southwestern 25, Hillsboro 20

Plainfield Central 31, Joliet West 0

Plainfield North 27, Yorkville 0

Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 16

Prairie Ridge 63, Aurora (West Aurora) 14

Princeton 49, Fulton 38

Richmond-Burton 50, Marengo 7

River Ridge 60, South Beloit 6

Robinson 54, Marshall 26

Rochelle 39, Ottawa 38, OT

Rochester 60, Chatham Glenwood 14

Rock Island Alleman 23, Galesburg 20

Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 83, Springfield 12

South Elgin 30, Bartlett 14

Springfield Lutheran 6, Byron 0

St. Laurence 49, De La Salle 7

St. Viator 47, Carmel 8

Stockton 16, Winnebago 14

Streamwood 44, Bensenville (Fenton) 41

Sycamore 43, Plano 7

Taft 42, Chicago Academy 8

Tinley Park 40, Bremen 27

Tuscola 56, Shelbyville 19

Vernon Hills 42, Grayslake North 7

Warren 36, Deerfield, Wis. 0

Warrensburg-Latham 41, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 27

Wauconda 38, Grant 6

West Frankfort 23, Harrisburg 12

Wheaton Academy 48, Elmwood Park 0

Williamsville 61, Athens 8

Willowbrook 42, Rich Central 0

Woodstock 34, Woodstock North 6

York 49, Romeoville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/