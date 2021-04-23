PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 42, Argenta-Oreana 6
Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Stark County 8
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 44, Princeville 22
Antioch 49, Lakes Community 0
Arcola 26, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 21
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 42, Lewistown 18
Aurora (East) 22, West Chicago 14
Barrington 52, Prospect 45
Benton 55, Herrin 8
Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Sandburg 39, OT
Cahokia 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0
Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 54, Monmouth United 30
Carrollton 34, Unity-Payson 7
Cary-Grove 44, Oswego East 0
Chester 34, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 32
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 34, Bowen 0
Decatur MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0
Decatur St. Teresa 60, Macon Meridian 17
Dundee-Crown 32, Crystal Lake South 22
Dupo 59, Carlyle 38
East St. Louis 50, Edwardsville 47
Effingham 43, Lincoln 6
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Fairfield 17, Eldorado 0
Farmington 59, Elmwood-Brimfield 0
Fithian Oakwood 60, Hoopeston Area High School 54
Flora 34, Casey-Westfield 30
Forreston 32, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 14
Glenbard North 28, Geneva 13
Gurnee Warren 38, Libertyville 6
Hamilton County 28, Carmi White County 6
Hampshire 33, Crystal Lake Central 21
Harvard 27, Johnsburg 14
Highland 50, Jerseyville Jersey 13
Hinsdale South 31, Leyden 21
Jacksonville 42, Normal University 0
LaSalle-Peru 21, Kaneland 20
Lake Zurich 6, Stevenson 0
Lincoln Way Central 24, Evanston Township 22
Lincoln-Way East 27, Lincoln Way West 7
Lockport 56, Stagg 6
Loyola 43, Marist 14
Marion 54, Carbondale 29
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Auburn 3
Metamora 21, Washington 14
Momence 48, Dwight 0
Moweaqua Central A&M 49, Clinton 0
Mt. Carmel 63, Olney (Richland County) 14
Murphysboro/Elverado 48, Massac County 19
Naperville Central 31, Maine South 30
Naperville Neuqua Valley 42, Metea Valley 0
Naperville North 40, DeKalb 34
New Berlin 52, Petersburg PORTA 27
Newton 48, Lawrenceville 18
Nokomis 54, Red Bud 0
Normal West 14, Normal Community 7
North Chicago 28, Round Lake 19
North-Mac 56, Greenville 12
O’Fallon 43, Belleville East 20
Oswego 21, Minooka 14
Ottawa Marquette 30, Mid-County Coop 0
Pana 49, Staunton 0
Pekin 40, East Peoria 8
Peoria (H.S.) 34, Quincy Notre Dame 27
Piasa Southwestern 25, Hillsboro 20
Plainfield Central 31, Joliet West 0
Plainfield North 27, Yorkville 0
Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 16
Princeton 49, Fulton 38
Richmond-Burton 50, Marengo 7
River Ridge 60, South Beloit 6
Robinson 54, Marshall 26
Rochelle 39, Ottawa 38, OT
Rochester 60, Chatham Glenwood 14
Rock Island Alleman 23, Galesburg 20
Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 83, Springfield 12
South Elgin 30, Bartlett 14
Springfield Lutheran 6, Byron 0
St. Laurence 49, De La Salle 7
St. Viator 47, Carmel 8
Stockton 16, Winnebago 14
Streamwood 44, Bensenville (Fenton) 41
Sycamore 43, Plano 7
Taft 42, Chicago Academy 8
Tinley Park 40, Bremen 27
Tuscola 56, Shelbyville 19
Vernon Hills 42, Grayslake North 7
Warren 36, Deerfield, Wis. 0
Warrensburg-Latham 41, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 27
West Frankfort 23, Harrisburg 12
Willowbrook 42, Rich Central 0
York 49, Romeoville 0
