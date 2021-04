PREP FOOTBALL=

Aurora (East) 22, West Chicago 14

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 34, Bowen 0

Decatur MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0

Glenbard North 28, Geneva 13

Hinsdale South 31, Leyden 21

Jacksonville 42, Normal University 0

LaSalle-Peru 21, Kaneland 20

Lincoln-Way East 27, Lincoln Way West 7

Lockport 56, Stagg 6

Loyola 43, Marist 14

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Auburn 3

Metamora 21, Washington 14

Nokomis 41, Red Bud 0

North Chicago 28, Round Lake 19

O’Fallon 43, Belleville East 20

Pekin 40, East Peoria 8

Rochelle 39, Ottawa 38, OT

St. Viator 47, Carmel 8

Taft 42, Chicago Academy 8

Tinley Park 40, Bremen 27

Willowbrook 42, Rich Central 0

York 49, Romeoville 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grayslake North vs. Grayslake Central, ppd.

