Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Josie has been named The Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week.

Josie is a bloodhound and is approximately 5 years-old. She would love an affectionate family who will give her attention. Animal Shelter sponsor Premier Title and Closing Services is here with Josie.

“She’s very family oriented, very active, so she’ll need room to be able to run and go on walks and things of that nature, but she’s very well disciplined. Listens to commands and she’s a good dog,” Part Owner of Premier Title and Closing Services David Mortimer said.

Josie spent some time at the Noble Correctional Institution. The facility had a program for inmates where they would train dogs, and Josie was one who took part in the training. She is good with kids, adults and dogs.

“I think a family with children would probably be best for Josie, that way there’s a lot of energy in the home and they can play with her and take her on walks, I think that’s really what she needs,” Mortimer said.

With the help of the Joseph family, the animal shelter received recyclable items on Earth Day from those who didn’t drop off their cans at Muskingum Iron and Metal. Those items will be taken to their business to receive the proceeds that will go towards the animal shelter.

Earth Day items brought to The Animal Shelter Society.

Yappy Hour is right around the corner and a few tickets remain. The event will take place on May 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Zanesville Country Club. You can call the shelter at (740)-452-1077 for more information about the event and to purchase tickets.

The Animal Shelter Society is thankful for all its sponsors.