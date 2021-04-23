Updated on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 60°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Low 37°

SATURDAY: Rain Showers Likely. Cloudy. Mild. High 58°

DISCUSSION:

After another cold and frosty start, we will see temperatures topping off around 60 this afternoon. Skies will feature sunshine to start off the day, but some cloud cover will begin to move into the region during the late morning into the afternoon.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight, as lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

We will need the rain gear as we start off the weekend. Rain showers will be likely on Saturday, especially during the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs will top off in the upper 50s.

A couple of showers will linger into the early morning on Sunday, otherwise, skies will be partly sunny. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s on Sunday.

Warmer air will begin to move into the region as we begin the new work week, with highs in the mid 60s on Monday. As a ridge continues to strengthen, we will see highs around 80 on Tuesday! Rain chances will begin to move back in late Wednesday into Thursday, along with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a Great Friday!

