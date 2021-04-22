Summer Fitness and Programs Available at the Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Fieldhouse Family Sports and Wellness Center provides many activities and programs for members to take part in.

Aside from the inside facility, The Fieldhouse offers numerous outside activities, including swings, basketball courts and a quarter mile track.

“And along it are some of these fitness stations, there are four of those around. There’s heavy bags, ellipticals, there’s different training stations, like the universal behind us. Over to my left there are pull-up bars and tires, so you get to have that outside activity. People can walk their dogs, it’s a community area outside,” Fieldhouse Director of Operations Adam Fitzgerald said.

The Fieldhouse will have its Summer Fun Day Camp this year for ages 6 to 14. There is a limited capacity of 60 campers per day. Registration begins May 3 by calling The Fieldhouse.

“It’s social, it’s interaction, it’s physical activity, it’s keeping them moving, you know they are not going to school and up and out of their chairs at recess anymore this summer, and instead of getting stuck behind the TV screen, they get to come see us and hang out,” Fitzgerald said.

A Soccer Academy will also be held in May for those 7 to 12 in age. For more information about The Fieldhouse, memberships or summer camp you can visit its website or call 740-454-2224.