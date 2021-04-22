Sports Betting Line

Associated Press
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Chicago OFF Milwaukee OFF
at N.Y. METS -280 Washington +230
at ATLANTA -147 Arizona +130
Cincinnati -124 at ST. LOUIS +107
at COLORADO -132 Philadelphia +115
at SAN FRANCISCO -123 Miami +108
at L.A. DODGERS -147 San Diego +133
American League
Oakland -130 at BALTIMORE +113
N.Y. Yankees -127 at CLEVELAND +112
Kansas City -132 at DETROIT +115
at BOSTON -132 Seattle +117
at TAMPA BAY -152 Toronto +133
at HOUSTON -127 L.A. Angels +112
at CHICAGO OFF Texas OFF
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -142 Pittsburgh +125
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Boston
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Miami
at CHARLOTTE (209½) Cleveland
LA Clippers 11½ (223) at HOUSTON
Washington 10 (230½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Denver 3 (228) at GOLDEN STATE
at PORTLAND (233½) Memphis
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -309 at BUFFALO +248
at NY RANGERS -170 Philadelphia +141
Nashville -125 at CHICAGO +105
at CALGARY -110 Montreal -109
Minnesota -159 at LOS ANGELES +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

