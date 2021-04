Sports Betting Line

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -142 Arizona +124 N.Y. Mets -114 at CHICAGO -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -148 Miami +129 at L.A. DODGERS -179 San Diego +155 American League at CLEVELAND -112 N.Y. Yankees -104 at BOSTON -168 Seattle +146 at HOUSTON -126 L.A. Angels +108 Interleague at DETROIT -124 Pittsburgh +108 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 2½ (219½) at BOSTON New Orleans 8½ (221) at ORLANDO at MILWAUKEE 8 (225½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 8½ (216½) Detroit at CHICAGO 1½ (210) Charlotte at DALLAS 3½ (216) LA Lakers NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -135 at WINNIPEG +114 Boston -315 at BUFFALO +252 at NY ISLANDERS -124 Washington +104 at TAMPA BAY -279 Columbus +230 Carolina -128 at FLORIDA +108 at PITTSBURGH -294 New Jersey +239 at NY RANGERS -172 Philadelphia +146 Dallas -192 at DETROIT +162 Colorado -162 at ST. LOUIS +137 at VANCOUVER -146 Ottawa +123

