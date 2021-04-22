Recycling Center to host Appliance Recycling Day

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Recycling Center will be having an appliance recycle day on May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District will be there to set up and collect items. Appliances such as stoves, freezers, washes, dryers and hot water tanks are accepted to be dropped off.

“A lot of people just throw them over a hill somewhere or something. Something that has Freon in it, that can damage the environment, so it’s best to just bring them here and let these guys take care of them, because they remove Freon for you, which if you go to do that yourself, it’s really costly,” Recycling Center Supervisor Mark Schneider said.

In the past, special collection events have been successful. Other events include electronics, hazardous waste, and tires. A date for these events will be announced at a later time.

“They do it to help people out that have an old TV, on TV day they’ll do that, or refrigerator, you just can’t find a place to get rid of… The Solid Waste District does that to help people out in our community,” Schneider said.

For more information about what can and cannot be brought to the appliance recycle day, you can call the Recycling Center at 740-453-7361.

Visit the Recycling Center website for more information about recycling.