Painter hires Terry Johnson as new Boilermakers assistant

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter filled the second void on his coaching staff Thursday by hiring Terry Johnson from Ohio State.

Johnson spent the last seven seasons working under coach Chris Holtmann, the first three at Butler and the last four with the Buckeyes.

Last week, Painter brought back Paul Lusk for his second stint with the Boilermakers.

The two spots opened when Painter’s top assistants, Micah Shrewsberry and Steve Lutz, both accepted head coaching jobs. Lusk is expected to help replace Shrewsberry, the new Penn State head coach and former Butler assistant who helped run the Boilermakers’ defense for the past two seasons.

Painter did not say whether Johnson would take over Lutz’s role in running the Purdue offense.

“Terry comes to Purdue with a wealth of experience at successful basketball programs,” Painter said. “He has had success at both Butler and Ohio State on the floor and in recruiting high-quality student-athletes. He will be a very welcome addition to our program.”

Johnson worked at Butler from 2007-2017 under three different coaches — Brad Stevens, Brandon Miller and Holtmann — before taking the Buckeyes job. Johnson also worked for one season under Dane Fife at Purdue-Fort Wayne.

“Being from Anderson, Indiana, I have known coach Painter for a long time and have been watching the program for a long time,” Johnson said. “I’m really looking forward to join a great university and continue and enhance the success this program has had.”

Johnson played baseball and basketball in college, finishing his career with the Purdue-Fort Wayne baseball team in 1998.

