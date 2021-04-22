Civale expected to start for the Indians against the Yankees

New York Yankees (6-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (8-8, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-2, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (3-0, 2.18 ERA, .73 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Indians Thursday.

The Indians are 4-2 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Jose Ramirez leads the club with four while slugging .433.

The Yankees have gone 2-4 away from home. New York ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .203 batting average. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .277.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with four home runs and is batting .217.

Gio Urshela leads the Yankees with six extra base hits and seven RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 3-7, .168 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.