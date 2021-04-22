Updated on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT

THURSDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then gradually tapering off during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 49°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 29°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 61°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 37°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 60°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 36°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 66°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 42°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 52°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure – L2 – is now located near Albany, NY with a minimum central pressure of 999 mb. Meanwhile, a broad area of high pressure is beginning to move down through the Plains. In our region, the cooler temperatures aloft have allowed for rather impressive low level lapse rates upwards of 8.5 to 9.0°C/km in our region. This has given way to quite a bit in the way of isolated rain showers and snow showers across much of Ohio.

As we move into the early evening hours, the decrease in diurnal heating will likely allow for the precipitation in our region to quickly begin to taper off, though the clouds may take a little extra time. For this reason, I am expecting partly cloudy skies in our region during the early evening hours. By the late evening, it is likely that most lingering precipitation in our region will have likely tapered off. Nonetheless, a possibility for a lone snow shower or two will remain possible in our region throughout the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, mostly clear skies during the overnight, combined with a light westerly breeze at around 5-15 mph, may allow for temperatures in our region to drop down to around 23° – 27°.

As we head into early Thursday Morning, mostly clear skies will gradually give way to increasing cloud cover, likely resulting in mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon and into the early afternoon hours. With this will come the possibility of a stray snow shower during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower during the afternoon as low level lapse rates may remain fairly high, combined with a rather broad vorticity maximum, may be present across our region. Otherwise; as we head into the late afternoon hours, I am expecting that decreasing clouds will begin. Highs on Thursday will likely be up around 47° – 51° during the afternoon hours, with breezy conditions as the winds will likely gust upwards of 30 mph from the west.

The area of high pressure will remain in our region as we head through the first half of Friday, however, the winds will begin to turn to the southwest ahead of our next system. An upper level trough moving out of the Four Corners region will help to produce an area of low pressure – L3 – which will then track through the Deep South as we head into Saturday Morning, and then the Upland South as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. This system will allow for widespread rain showers to be likely in our region. A secondary area of low pressure crossing through the Great Lakes at around the same time will drag a cold front through the region sometime on Saturday Night. This will allow for most of the precipitation to exit the region by early Sunday.

As we head into next work week, a large upper level ridge will begin to develop across the Plains and Midwest, and this will allow for temperatures to quickly return to above-average by Tuesday. A disturbance may begin to move up the upper level trough, and this will result in the slight possibility of a rain shower and/or thunderstorm by the time we get to Wednesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

