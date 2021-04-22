3 Arrested in Narcotics Operation

Tyson Heskett and Brittany Gardner

Three individuals are behind bars in Guernsey County facing charges stemming from a narcotics operation.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Taskforce made the arrests Monday after a search of a home in the City of Cambridge.

Officials said 27-year-old Brittany Gardner and 22-year-old Tyson Heskett and another unidentified male were all taken into custody.

Gardner is charged with permitting drug abuse and aggravated possession of drugs. Heskett is charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

During the search authorities found suspected narcotics including suspected crystal meth and fentanyl along with other drug related items.