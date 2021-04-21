Wizards rookie Avdija wheeled off court with ankle injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards rookie Deni Avdija suffered a serious-looking injury to his right ankle and was taken from the court in a wheelchair during Washington’s 118-114 victory over Golden State on Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey. Wizards employees carefully helped Avdija into the wheelchair and he was taken off the court while rubbing his head with a towel.

Washington selected the 20-year-old Avdija out of his native Israel with the ninth pick in last year’s draft. The 6-foot-9 small forward is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Coach Scott Brooks said he wasn’t sure whether Avdija would be able to return this season.

“I’m hoping for the best,” Brooks said.

