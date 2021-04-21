Port Authority Sees Employment Boom

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Port Authority held its monthly meeting this morning.

The meeting discussed capital investment and employment figures. Executive Director Matt Abbott says unemployment is at about 5% across the county.

“Employment trends are looking very good. Post pandemic employment trends, we’re seeing an unemployment rate of about 5%. Workforce participation rates are anywhere from 36-38,000 folks and that number looks at people age 18 to 60. Five percent of that, you’re looking at somewhere around 1,900 to 2,000 people that we can see.”, executive director Matt Abbott told reporters.

Mid pandemic unemployment peaked at about 13% across the county. This recent trend returns the county to near its pre-pandemic rate of about 4.7%.

“I think businesses are being reopened. Muskingum county is very powerful when it comes to the restaurant, retail type businesses and organizations. Those folks are starting to come back into our workforce. But also we’re seeing some sectors of our economy that have seen a demand as a result of the pandemic, and people being at home more.”, Abbott continued.

The average salary has also risen by about 4.9% according to Abbott.