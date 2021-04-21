New York and Philadelphia face off in division matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (20-18-7, sixth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-17-6, fifth in the East Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -150, Flyers +122; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Philadelphia in a matchup of East Division teams.

The Rangers are 23-17-6 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 50 total minutes.

The Flyers are 20-18-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 19.3% of chances.

In their last matchup on March 27, Philadelphia won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with a plus-19 in 45 games this season. Artemi Panarin has seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

James van Riemsdyk has 35 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Flyers. Jakub Voracek has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: day to day (lower body), Carter Hart: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.