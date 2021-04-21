Animal Shelter Welcomes Mid-East Hirees

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Animal Shelter Society of Zanesville has hired students from the Mid-East Career and Technology Center’s veterinary programs.

The shelter hired five students who had either graduated or were in their second year of the two year program. Shelter manager April Cohagen-Gibson says the new faces and perspectives will be great for the shelter.

“They bring a great dynamic to this shelter. The great things that Mid-East does, not only teaching the skill itself, but most importantly life skills. That’s very important for us at the shelter. I talk about this often, that this is a business. In order to run a successful business you have to have those life skills.”, Gibson told WHIZ.

The students are very excited to get started on their prospective careers. A small party was thrown for them where their instructor Lana Kelly said they had much to learn from the shelter.

“So many things. We are so thankful for this partnership, through the learning experiences and hands on experiences that they will achieve here. They’ll have veterinary assisting skills in surgery, and assisting the veterinarians and veterinary technicians. They’ll have grooming experience, kennel assistant experience. The list can go on and on.” , Kelly said.

These five hirees will hopefully be the start of a long lasting partnership for the two entities.