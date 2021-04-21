Updated on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: Snow during the early morning, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 45°. Breezy, with north winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. New snowfall accumulations around an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 31°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 60°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 38°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

An area of low pressure – L2 – is presently moving it’s way into central Kentucky with a minimum central pressure of 1012 mb. L2 will likely continue to track northeastwards towards central Pennsylvania by early Wednesday Morning. In the meantime, precipitation is likely across much of the state.

Extending roughly along a line from Cincinnati, OH, through Pickaway County, and over towards Wheeling, WV is the frontal boundary. This frontal boundary passed east of region last night, but now finds itself being pulled back into our region as a warm front this afternoon. Temperatures are very contrasted across the state, including in our region. Temperatures up in Mount Vernon, OH are sitting around 52°, whilst temperatures in Newark, OH are at 63°, and temperatures over in Columbus, OH are around 55°, whilst Zanesville is around 64°.

Meanwhile, snow is already falling across Northwest Ohio, where an ODOT webcam is indicating a dusting of snow already on the ground up around the west side of Toledo, OH. Further more, snow is being reported across much of northern Indiana where temperatures in that region are in the 30s, as is the case in Toledo.

Isolated rain showers will be possible in our region early this evening, and then scattered rain showers will be possible during the late evening hours. As we head into the overnight, widespread rain showers will be likely in our region before quickly mixing with snow, and by the late night hours – especially towards sunrise, I am expecting a near-steady to steady snow to be in our region. As well, temperatures will likely fall quickly, and I am expecting the low temperatures to reach down to around 30° – 34° in Zanesville by sunrise Wednesday Morning.

The near-steady snow will then give way to widely scattered snow showers during the late morning. During Wednesday Afternoon, I am expecting that isolated rain showers and snow showers will be possible. Cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. With this decrease in cloud cover, despite winds from the northwest with gusts upwards of 30 mph in our region, the breaks in the clouds may be enough to get our high temperature up to around 43° – 47°. Thus, any snowfall accumulations in our region will likely melt away by the early afternoon hours.

Given the warm temperatures in our region today, the snow may struggle, especially early on, to accumulate. Nonetheless, given the likely outcome that most of precipitation in our region from this event will likely be snow rather than rain, I did go ahead and raise the snowfall accumulations across the portions of our region. Most of the snowfall accumulation will likely be limited to the grassy surface, so at this time I am not expecting road conditions to be icy, but they will likely be rather wet.

At this time, I am expecting 1-2 inches for the following areas: COSHOCTON, FAIRFIELD, GUERNSEY, KNOX, LICKING, MUSKINGUM, PERRY, and TUSCARAWAS COUNTY.

Around an inch will be possible in MORGAN and NOBLE COUNTY.

As mentioned, any accumulations in our region will likely quickly melt away during the day on Wednesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com