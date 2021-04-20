Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press19
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -143 Arizona +125
at PHILADELPHIA -155 San Francisco +134
at WASHINGTON -129 St. Louis +111
N.Y. Mets -129 at CHICAGO +112
at SAN DIEGO -116 Milwaukee -100
American League
Chicago White Sox -116 at CLEVELAND -100
at OAKLAND -126 Minnesota +109
at BOSTON -113 Toronto -103
Tampa Bay -111 at KANSAS CITY -104
at L.A. ANGELS -193 Texas +167
Minnesota -114 at OAKLAND -101
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers -187 at SEATTLE +161
at N.Y. YANKEES -128 Atlanta +111
at DETROIT -128 Pittsburgh +109
at MIAMI -122 Baltimore +106
Houston -121 at COLORADO +104
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (208) Charlotte
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (234½) Brooklyn
at ATLANTA 2 (217½) Orlando
at SACRAMENTO (238) Minnesota
LA Clippers 7 (223½) at PORTLAND
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -313 at BUFFALO +251
at NY ISLANDERS -126 NY Rangers +106
at TAMPA BAY -119 Carolina -101
at FLORIDA -221 Columbus +182
at PITTSBURGH -265 New Jersey +219
at DALLAS -262 Detroit +215
Toronto -302 at VANCOUVER +244
at LOS ANGELES -153 Anaheim +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

