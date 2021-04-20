Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-143
|Arizona
|+125
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-155
|San
|Francisco
|+134
|at WASHINGTON
|-129
|St.
|Louis
|+111
|N.Y. Mets
|-129
|at
|CHICAGO
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-116
|Milwaukee
|-100
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-100
|at OAKLAND
|-126
|Minnesota
|+109
|at BOSTON
|-113
|Toronto
|-103
|Tampa Bay
|-111
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-104
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-193
|Texas
|+167
|Minnesota
|-114
|at
|OAKLAND
|-101
|Interleague
|L.A. Dodgers
|-187
|at
|SEATTLE
|+161
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-128
|Atlanta
|+111
|at DETROIT
|-128
|Pittsburgh
|+109
|at MIAMI
|-122
|Baltimore
|+106
|Houston
|-121
|at
|COLORADO
|+104
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|5½
|(208)
|Charlotte
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|(234½)
|Brooklyn
|at ATLANTA
|2
|(217½)
|Orlando
|at SACRAMENTO
|3½
|(238)
|Minnesota
|LA Clippers
|7
|(223½)
|at
|PORTLAND
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-313
|at
|BUFFALO
|+251
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-126
|NY
|Rangers
|+106
|at TAMPA BAY
|-119
|Carolina
|-101
|at FLORIDA
|-221
|Columbus
|+182
|at PITTSBURGH
|-265
|New
|Jersey
|+219
|at DALLAS
|-262
|Detroit
|+215
|Toronto
|-302
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+244
|at LOS ANGELES
|-153
|Anaheim
|+130
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook,
