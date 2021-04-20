Police: Man shot by DEA agent showed gun in waistband

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police in a criminal complaint said a 20-year-old man shot by an undercover DEA agent last week lifted his shirt to show a handgun but did not pull it from his waistband before being wounded.

The complaint was filed Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court charging Trayvon Johnson, of Cleveland with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and menacing by stalking.

Johnson was shot last Wednesday near his home. He was released Monday from a hospital to the Cuyahoga County jail. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

The DEA in a weekend statement said the agent, who was sitting in an SUV, took “defensive action” as Johnson and another man walked toward his vehicle. It is not clear why they approached the agent, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Johnson’s family have questioned why he was shot. Johnson was not the subject of any undercover investigations at the time, DEA officials said.