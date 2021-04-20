Parks District Celebrates Earth Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum Valley Park District is happy to raise awareness for Earth Day 2021.

It is the fifty-first Earth Day in United States history meant to celebrate our planet and raise awareness for what ails her. Park District executive director Russell Edgington looks to do the same within Muskingum County.

“We are actually concentrating our Earth Day on volunteer recruitment. We have a lot of things that we do, obviously, with Earth Day. We’ve been doing some specials on our Facebook page encouraging people to get active and involved in the environment. We think one of the best ways that people can do that is through volunteerism.”, Edgington told reporters.

Edgington has been with the park district for almost four years. He says the importance of Earth Day is seen through community pride in the parks.

“I guess that really the most important thing with recruiting people to volunteer and also people to use the parks is to develop an appreciation for parks. Unless we have a constituency that really appreciates them, they’re not going to see the value of return of health, recreation, exercise, and all of those benefits.”, Edgington continued.

Edgington says that for him, everyday feels like Earth Day.