AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .404; Cruz, Minnesota, .390; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .389; Bogaerts, Boston, .386; Martinez, Boston, .383; Gurriel, Houston, .358; Mullins, Baltimore, .355; Trout, Los Angeles, .354; Walsh, Los Angeles, .341; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .340.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 18; Martinez, Boston, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 14; France, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Eaton, Chicago, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; 6 tied at 11.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Mercedes, Chicago, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12.

HITS_Martinez, Boston, 23; Mercedes, Chicago, 23; Bogaerts, Boston, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; France, Seattle, 19; Gurriel, Houston, 19; Robert, Chicago, 19; 6 tied at 18.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Robert, Chicago, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; 16 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Bichette, Toronto, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; Rodón, Chicago, 2-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 2-0.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Ryu, Toronto, 1.90; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03; Civale, Cleveland, 2.18.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Cole, New York, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Berríos, Minnesota, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Means, Baltimore, 23; Wacha, Tampa Bay, 20.