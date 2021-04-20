It’s the 1 week of the year when PGA Tour is about 2 players

PGA TOUR

ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS

Site: Avondale, Louisiana.

Course: TPC Louisiana. Yardage: 7,425. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: TBA.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champions: Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer (2019).

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Stewart Cink won the RBC Heritage.

Notes: This is the only official team event of the year. The earnings and FedEx Cup points are split by the teams, though no world ranking points are awarded. … The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … The field features 12 of the top 30 in the world ranking, led by Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay from the top 10. Schauffele and Cantlay formed one of the top U.S. teams at the Presidents Cup in 2019. … Viktor Hovland is teammates with Kris Ventura, with whom he lived and played at Oklahoma State. … Five countries outside the U.S. have partnerships, three of them from South Korea. Others include Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett (England) and Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman (Australia). … Peter Uihlein is in the field after winning last week on the Korn Ferry Tour. … Billy Horschel is the only player to win individual titles and team titles at New Orleans. He teamed with Scott Piercy to win in 2018.

Next week: Valspar Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA OPEN

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Wilshire CC. Yardage: 6,450. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Minjee Lee (2019).

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Lydia Ko won the Lotte Championship.

Notes: Patty Tavatanakit is playing for the first time since winning the ANA Inspiration for her first major and first LPGA Tour victory. … The field features eight of the top 10 players from the women’s world ranking, starting with Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park at Nos. 1 and 2. … Park, a runner-up last week in Hawaii, is closing in on a chance to return to No. 1 in the world for the first time since July 2018. … Lydia Ko is in the field after her seven-shot victory last week in the Lotte Championship. … Dating to her final round of 62 in the ANA Inspiration, Ko is 38-under par in her last 90 holes on the LPGA Tour. … Ko finished at 28 under in Hawaii, the third-lowest score to par in LPGA Tour history. The other two were Sei Young Kim (31 under) and Shanshan Feng (29 under), both at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic each of the last two years. … Wilshire Country Club hosted the Los Angeles Open on the PGA Tour four times and a PGA Tour Champions event for six years. It also hosted an LPGA event in 2001. This is the final domestic event on the LPGA Tour before it heads to Asia for two weeks, returning the third week in May in Virginia.

Next week: HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

GRAN CANARIA LOPESAN OPEN

Site: Gran Canaria, Spain.

Course: Meloneras Golf. Yardage: TBA. Par: TBA.

Prize money: 1.5 million euros (U.S. $1.8 million). Winner’s share: 250,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New event.

Race to Dubai leader: Billy Horschel.

Last week: John Catlin won the Austria Golf Open.

Notes: The field includes Rafa Cabrera Bello, who is serving as tournament host for the new event. Cabrera Bello was born in Las Palmer de Gran Canaria. … John Catlin has three European Tour victories in the last eight months and has moved to No. 79 in the world. He would appear certain to receive an invitation to the PGA Championship next month, which would be the Californian’s first major. … This is part of a two-tournament swing through the Canary Islands. The Tenerife Open is next week. … Spectators will not be allowed at Meloneras Golf. … Antoine Rozner of France is playing for the first time since the Dell Technologies Match Play. He qualified for that World Golf Championship by winning the Qatar Masters in his previous start. … The last time the European Tour was in the Canary Islands, Jarmo Sandelin beat Seve Ballesteros and Paul Eales by one shot in the Canaria Open in 1995.

Next week: Tenerife Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

VERITEX BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Arlington, Texas.

Course: Texas Rangers GC. Yardage: TBA. Par: TBA.

Prize money: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Peter Uihlein won the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Next week: Huntsville Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Chubb Classic.

Next week: Insperity Invitational.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Kevin Sutherland.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Copper Rock Championship, Copper Rock GC, Hurricane, Utah. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Kansai Open, Arima Royal GC (Royal), Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Tomoharu Otsuki. Online: https://www.jgto.org/pc/TopPageEng.do

Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour: Limpopo Championship, Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate, Mookgophong, South Africa. Defending champion: JC Ritchie. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/