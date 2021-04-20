ZANESVILLE, Ohio-This week’s Dog Warden and Adoption Center’s dog of the week is a little pooch named Red.

Red is a friendly and timid boy just looking for his forever home. If you always wanted a piece of the rainbow in your home then he could be the dog for you.

“This is Red, he’s a pit-mix, very friendly. Very shy. We’re really not sure about his cat and dog friendly. He’s really inconsistent, so we would really not want to promote that. Seemed to ride really well in a car.”, volunteer Doug McQuaid said of Red.

Red was dropped off on a country road before he was taken to the dog warden. Red would need a high protein diet to maintain optimal health and would thrive under very specific owners.

“I would say someone who was willing to spend some time with him. He is very shy and very timid and standoff-ish when you go to pet him. He just needs someone who is gentle and heartwarming towards something like this… with Red it seems like if you slowly approach and let him know that you are there to basically be affectionate and nice he accepts all affection well.”, McQuaid continued.

If you’re interested in taking Red into your home set up a meet and greet appointment with the adoption center by phone.