Coshocton man charged with murder of missing female

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio--Authorities announced Tuesday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection with the death and disappearance of a 20-year-old woman.



The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 19-year-old Blake A. Grewell has been charged with Aggravated Murder in the death of Brianna Ratliff.



Authorities said Grewell was a former friend of the victim.

Detectives said on Sunday, April 18, a search party discovered the body of Ratliff inside a vacant residence on Chestnut Street in Coshocton.

She had been reported missing on April 16th.



More charges are expected following a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.