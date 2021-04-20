Coshocton man charged with murder of missing female

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle382

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio--Authorities announced Tuesday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection with the death and disappearance of a 20-year-old woman.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 19-year-old Blake A. Grewell has been charged with Aggravated Murder in the death of Brianna Ratliff.

Authorities said Grewell was a former friend of the victim.

Detectives said on Sunday, April 18, a search party discovered the body of Ratliff inside a vacant residence on Chestnut Street in Coshocton.

She had been reported missing on April 16th.

More charges are expected following a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

