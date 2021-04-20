Boyd Sentenced in Drug Case

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs63

In Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Monday a 29-year-old was sentenced in a drug and firearm case.

29-year-old Shannon Boyd, of Columbus, was sentenced to ten years in prison with a minimum term of seven mandatory years, a fine of $7,500.00 and forfeiture of a firearm. Once released he’ll spend three years on post release control.

Judge Kelly Cottrill handed down the sentence after Boyd plead guilty last month to one count of possession of drugs and having a weapon under disability.

The charges stem from a June 1, 2020 arrest by members of the Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force.

They said Boyd was pulled over on Interstate 70 by the task force and a vehicle search uncovered 16 grams of fentanyl and a stolen firearm.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Maysville baseball, softball surge past Electrics

Chase Fisher

Muskingum County Fire Department Grants Approved

Natalie Comer

Zanesville Police Officers receive Safety and Wellness Training

Natalie Comer