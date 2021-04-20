Bears re-sign safety Tashaun Gipson to 1-year contract

Sports
Associated Press12

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) —

The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Gipson signed with the Bears last year after being released by Houston and started all 16 games, making 64 tackles and two interceptions. He has 25 interceptions over nine seasons with Cleveland (2012-15), Jacksonville (2016-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago.

The Bears made the playoffs for the second time in three years despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. They got knocked out in a lopsided wild-card loss at New Orleans.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

Associated Press

PM Johnson vows to stop Super League as Guardiola speaks out

Associated Press

Chesapeake Energy terminates naming rights deal with Thunder

Associated Press