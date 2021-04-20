Updated on Monday, 19 April 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 63°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late evening, and then widespread rain showers and snow showers likely during the overnight, and then rain and snow likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 34°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow likely during the early morning, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 45°. Breezy, with north winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening, and then gradually tapering off during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 30°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

DISCUSSION:

A strong cold front will move it’s way into our region as we head into Monday Night. This cold front will likely reach western Pennsylvania by early Tuesday Morning. Meanwhile, a second area of low pressure – L2 – is presently getting itself organized down in the Oklahoma Panhandle. The approaching cold front will force this area of low pressure southeastwards into northern Texas late Monday Night and by early Tuesday Morning, L2 will likely be located down in eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. This area of low pressure then move it’s way into Arkansas on Tuesday Morning.

Meanwhile, the cold front will begin to slow down on Tuesday Morning as L2 tugs it back to the west. By the early afternoon hours, the frontal boundary will likely cross back over the Ohio River and then towards our region. This will allow for a possible sharp temperature contrast across the region. Temperatures across northern Ohio will likely be in the 40s with a stiff northerly breeze, whilst temperatures along the Ohio River will likely be in the mid to upper-60s, possibly around 70° with a light southwesterly breeze. This will place us possibly right in the middle. For now, I am placing the high temperature for Zanesville at 61° – 65°, as I am expecting that the frontal boundary will likely not cross over I-70. However, if the frontal boundary does not move as far north, then the northerly wind will likely allow for a temperatures to remain in the 50s in our region. The wind speed and direction forecast for Tuesday is an average of the two possible outcomes.

A large swath of moisture will be present along the northern edge of the frontal boundary, focused around the northern edge of L2. This means that the snow showers moving out of the central Plains will likely transition to a mainly rain as it traverses through Missouri and parts of Illinois. By the late afternoon hours, the precipitation will likely be enough – combined with the temperature drop as the sun begins to set – to switch the majority of the rain over to a majority of snow as it approaches Indiana and parts of Northwest Ohio.

By the early evening hours, L2 will begin to pass through far eastern Kentucky and into West Virginia. The precipitation will then begin to spread out across much of western Ohio. This is likely to be mainly snow in those areas with some rain present on the eastern outlaying areas. Temperatures in our region may be slow to drop initially during the early evening hours. However, the passing of L2 will likely cause the frontal boundary to move southeastwards, allowing for the winds to become northerly in our region with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

A stray rain shower will be possible in our region for Monday Night through early Tuesday Afternoon. Afterwards, isolated rain showers will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours. As the system approaches, scattered rain showers will be possible during the late evening. As we head into the overnight hours, widespread rain showers and snow showers will be likely. However, recent trends are suggesting that it may in fact end up being more snow in our region than rain. Therefore, I went ahead raised the snowfall accumulations for portions of our region. Temperatures will likely drop down to around 32° – 36° by late Tuesday Night/early Wednesday Morning, and this will likely support an all-snow precipitation type between 4:00 AM EDT and 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday. However, not long after sunrise, the system will begin to move towards central Pennsylvania, pulling a lot of the precipitation out of our region with it. Thus, widely scattered snow showers are possible for late Wednesday Morning.

Partial clearing in the clouds is possible on Wednesday Afternoon, and despite the northwest wind gusting upwards of 30 mph, some rebounding in the temperatures will be possible with highs in our region upwards of 43° – 47° during the afternoon. Nonetheless, isolated rain showers and snow showers will be possible during the afternoon.

As for snowfall accumulations, there remains lingering uncertainty as to the amount of rain showers which may be present ahead of the snow showers. However, recent short-range guidance has suggested that this system is likely to become more snow than it will be rain, especially on Tuesday Night and early Wednesday Morning (which is around the time it will be moving through our region). 18Z guidance outputs are still coming out at this time, so the forecast remains in place using the more detailed 12Z guidance outputs. I am expecting that around 1-2 inches of snowfall accumulation will be possible for Coshocton, Knox, Licking, and Tuscarawas County. New snowfall accumulations around an inch will be possible for Fairfield, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Perry County and less than an inch will be possible for Morgan and Noble County.

At this time, I am expecting that the precipitation intensity will taper off south of I-70 by the time the main part of the system arrives in our region. However, it is possible that the precipitation intensity may not drop off until closer to the Ohio River. Should this possibility become more of the predominant possibility, then snowfall accumulations may need to be raised south of I-70 in our portion of the state. Regardless, any snow accumulations we do have in our region may very quickly melt away by Wednesday Afternoon, especially if partial clearing in the cloud cover is observed during the afternoon.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

