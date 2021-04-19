Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-132
|Arizona
|+115
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|San
|Francisco
|+139
|at WASHINGTON
|-127
|St.
|Louis
|+112
|N.Y. Mets
|-140
|at
|CHICAGO
|+125
|at SAN DIEGO
|-120
|Milwaukee
|+105
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-120
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+103
|at OAKLAND (Game 1)
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at OAKLAND (Game 2)
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-118
|Toronto
|+102
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-209
|Texas
|+176
|Interleague
|L.A. Dodgers
|-209
|at
|SEATTLE
|+176
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|-132
|Pittsburgh
|+115
|at MIAMI
|-125
|Baltimore
|+110
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at ATLANTA
|12½
|(220)
|Orlando
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-293
|at
|BUFFALO
|+237
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-130
|NY
|Rangers
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-120
|Carolina
|-102
|at FLORIDA
|-217
|Columbus
|+179
|at PITTSBURGH
|-265
|New
|Jersey
|+218
|at DALLAS
|-223
|Detroit
|+183
|Toronto
|-299
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+242
|at LOS ANGELES
|-141
|Anaheim
|+119
