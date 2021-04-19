Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -132 Arizona +115
at PHILADELPHIA -156 San Francisco +139
at WASHINGTON -127 St. Louis +112
N.Y. Mets -140 at CHICAGO +125
at SAN DIEGO -120 Milwaukee +105
American League
Chicago White Sox -120 at CLEVELAND +103
at OAKLAND (Game 1) OFF Minnesota OFF
at OAKLAND (Game 2) OFF Minnesota OFF
at BOSTON -118 Toronto +102
at L.A. ANGELS -209 Texas +176
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers -209 at SEATTLE +176
at N.Y. YANKEES OFF Atlanta OFF
at DETROIT -132 Pittsburgh +115
at MIAMI -125 Baltimore +110
at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at COLORADO OFF Houston OFF
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at ATLANTA 12½ (220) Orlando
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Minnesota
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -293 at BUFFALO +237
at NY ISLANDERS -130 NY Rangers +108
at TAMPA BAY -120 Carolina -102
at FLORIDA -217 Columbus +179
at PITTSBURGH -265 New Jersey +218
at DALLAS -223 Detroit +183
Toronto -299 at VANCOUVER +242
at LOS ANGELES -141 Anaheim +119

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

