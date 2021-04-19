Sports Betting Line

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -132 Arizona +115 at PHILADELPHIA -156 San Francisco +139 at WASHINGTON -127 St. Louis +112 N.Y. Mets -140 at CHICAGO +125 at SAN DIEGO -120 Milwaukee +105 American League Chicago White Sox -120 at CLEVELAND +103 at OAKLAND (Game 1) OFF Minnesota OFF at OAKLAND (Game 2) OFF Minnesota OFF at BOSTON -118 Toronto +102 at L.A. ANGELS -209 Texas +176 Interleague L.A. Dodgers -209 at SEATTLE +176 at N.Y. YANKEES OFF Atlanta OFF at DETROIT -132 Pittsburgh +115 at MIAMI -125 Baltimore +110 at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF at COLORADO OFF Houston OFF NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Charlotte at ATLANTA 12½ (220) Orlando at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Minnesota NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -293 at BUFFALO +237 at NY ISLANDERS -130 NY Rangers +108 at TAMPA BAY -120 Carolina -102 at FLORIDA -217 Columbus +179 at PITTSBURGH -265 New Jersey +218 at DALLAS -223 Detroit +183 Toronto -299 at VANCOUVER +242 at LOS ANGELES -141 Anaheim +119

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/