South Zanesville Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust

The South Zanesville Police Department says a weekend traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Chief Mark Ross a patrol officer made a stop on a vehicle with fictitious license plates. The Chief says the officer recovered over 240 grams of meth, 11 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of fentanyl. The officer also found a loaded firearm.

The incident is under investigation with the assistance of the Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit. Once the investigation is completed the incident will be taken to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office for charges. The name of the driver was not released.