Pipe Bomb Found in Noble Co.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious item found by a property owner.

It took place on Crum Ridge Road in Elk Township around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Sheriff Mackie said the item was an unexploded pipe bomb that was about 25 feet from the edge of the road. Authorities said it appeared that someone had attempted to set it off, but the fuse had failed.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene and the bomb was safely detonated.

Sheriff Mackie reminds residents to report any suspected explosive items to the sheriff’s office and do not touch them. He said pipe bombs are extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury or death.

This incident remains under investigation.