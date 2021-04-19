Illinois High School Football Fared

1. Loyola (5-0) beat Phillips 30-0.

2. Lincoln-Way East (5-0) beat Sandburg 34-0.

3. Marist (4-1) beat St. Patrick 48-13.

4. Naperville Central (5-0) beat Matea Valley 42-7.

5. Gurnee Warren (5-0) beat Mundelein 48-0.

6. Maine South (5-0) beat New Trier 14-9.

7. Glenbard West (2-1) lost to Hinsdale Central 28-7.

8. O’Fallon (3-1) lost to Edwardsville 43-40, 2OT.

9. Edwardsville (4-1) beat O’Fallon 43-40, 2 OT

10. Hinsdale Central (5-0) beat Glenbard West 28-7.

Class 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-1) beat St. Viator 38-8.

2. Wheaton Warrenville South (4-1) beat St. Charles East 79-7.

3. Prospect (5-0) beat Buffalo Grove 56-33.

4. Nazareth (2-2) lost to Notre Dame 10-0.

5. Batavia (4-1) beat Glenbard North 49-7.

(tie) Phillips (3-1) lost to Loyola 30-0.

7. St. Charles North (3-1) did not report.

8. Machesney Park Harlem (5-0) beat Prairie Ridge 43-42.

9. Wheaton North (4-1) beat Geneva 34-0.

10. DeKalb (2-2) lost to Neuqua Valley 58-21.

1. Cary-Grove (3-0) beat Crystal Lake Central 42-14.

2. East St. Louis (4-1) beat Belleville East 56-12.

3. Crete-Monee (4-0) beat Bloom 67-0.

4. Antioch (5-0) beat Grant 50-14.

5. Simeon (3-0) beat Kenwood 23-18.

6. Rock Island (3-2) lost to Geneseo 23-15.

7. Peoria Central (4-1) beat Normal West 40-33

8. Lake Forest (5-0) beat Stevenson 28-0.

9. Washington (5-0) beat Canton 46-14.

10. Kaneland (4-1) beat Ottawa 44-14.

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4-0)

2. St. Rita (4-1) beat Benet 34-20.

3. Joliet Catholic (5-0) beat DePaul Prep 61-0.

4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) did not play.

5. Sterling (5-0) beat Moline 36-34.

6. Sycamore (5-0) beat Rochelle 33-7.

7. Marion (5-0) beat Centralia 42-24.

8. Triad (5-0) beat Highland 35-29.

9. Hillcrest (4-1) beat Bremen 62-6.

10. St. Viator (3-1) lost to Mt. Carmel 38-8.

1. Rochester (4-1) beat MacArthur 70-39.

2. Richmond-Burton (5-0) beat Johnsburg 46-0.

3. St. Francis (5-0) beat Elmwood Park 68-12.

4. Effingham (4-0) beat Mt. Zion 34-21.

5. Benton (5-1) lost to Nashville 42-28.

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) did not play.

7. Coal City (4-1) beat Reed Custer 14-12.

8. Mt. Zion (3-1) lost to Effingham 34-21.

9. IC Catholic (2-1) did not report.

10. Stillman Valley (2-2) lost to Dixon 20-19.

Class 3A

1. Williamsville (5-0) beat Maroa Forsyth 59-28.

2. Princeton (5-0) beat Sterling Newman 28-14.

3. Wilmington (5-0) beat Peotone 24-0.

4. Monticello (5-0) beat Olympia 42-12.

5. Byron (4-1) beat Winnebago 28-25.

6. Mt. Carmel (5-0) beat St. Viator 38-8.

7. Fairfield (5-0) beat Harrisburg 23-13., beat Vienna/Goreville, forfeit.

8. Tolono Unity (4-0) beat Mahomet-Seymour 25-19.

9. Eureka (3-1) did not play.

10. Farmington (3-0) beat Kewanee 49-20.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) lost to Williamsville 59-28.

2. Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) beat Normal Community 23-5.

3. Breese Mater Dei (4-1) lost to Mt. Carmel 20-7.

4. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) beat Warrensburg-Latham 49-0.

5. Fieldcrest (4-0) did not play.

6. Sterling Newman (3-1) lost to Princeton 28-14.

7. Clifton Central (5-0) beat Momence 43-0.

8. Rockridge (5-0) beat Hall 56-31.

9. Nashville (4-1) beat Benton 42-28.

10. Watseka (4-0) did not play.

1. Lena-Winslow (3-1) beat Galena 14-7.

2. Aquin (5-0) beat Forreston 41-8.

3. Fulton (4-0) beat Monmouth-Roseville 49-6.

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-0) beat Shelbyville 59-38.

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) beat Calhoun 49-13.

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (4-1) beat Mercer Co., 11-14.

7. Athens (3-2) lost to North Mac 21-18.

8. Galena (4-1) lost to Lena-Winslow 14-7.

9. Princeville (5-0) beat Stark County 51-16.

10. Cumberland (3-0) did not play.

(tie) Concord (Triopia) (3-2) lost to Brown County 8-0.