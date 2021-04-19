Illinois High School Football Fared

Sports
Associated Press18
Class 8A

1. Loyola (5-0) beat Phillips 30-0.

2. Lincoln-Way East (5-0) beat Sandburg 34-0.

3. Marist (4-1) beat St. Patrick 48-13.

4. Naperville Central (5-0) beat Matea Valley 42-7.

5. Gurnee Warren (5-0) beat Mundelein 48-0.

6. Maine South (5-0) beat New Trier 14-9.

7. Glenbard West (2-1) lost to Hinsdale Central 28-7.

8. O’Fallon (3-1) lost to Edwardsville 43-40, 2OT.

9. Edwardsville (4-1) beat O’Fallon 43-40, 2 OT

10. Hinsdale Central (5-0) beat Glenbard West 28-7.

Class 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-1) beat St. Viator 38-8.

2. Wheaton Warrenville South (4-1) beat St. Charles East 79-7.

3. Prospect (5-0) beat Buffalo Grove 56-33.

4. Nazareth (2-2) lost to Notre Dame 10-0.

5. Batavia (4-1) beat Glenbard North 49-7.

(tie) Phillips (3-1) lost to Loyola 30-0.

7. St. Charles North (3-1) did not report.

8. Machesney Park Harlem (5-0) beat Prairie Ridge 43-42.

9. Wheaton North (4-1) beat Geneva 34-0.

10. DeKalb (2-2) lost to Neuqua Valley 58-21.

Class 6A

1. Cary-Grove (3-0) beat Crystal Lake Central 42-14.

2. East St. Louis (4-1) beat Belleville East 56-12.

3. Crete-Monee (4-0) beat Bloom 67-0.

4. Antioch (5-0) beat Grant 50-14.

5. Simeon (3-0) beat Kenwood 23-18.

6. Rock Island (3-2) lost to Geneseo 23-15.

7. Peoria Central (4-1) beat Normal West 40-33

8. Lake Forest (5-0) beat Stevenson 28-0.

9. Washington (5-0) beat Canton 46-14.

10. Kaneland (4-1) beat Ottawa 44-14.

Class 5A

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4-0)

2. St. Rita (4-1) beat Benet 34-20.

3. Joliet Catholic (5-0) beat DePaul Prep 61-0.

4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) did not play.

5. Sterling (5-0) beat Moline 36-34.

6. Sycamore (5-0) beat Rochelle 33-7.

7. Marion (5-0) beat Centralia 42-24.

8. Triad (5-0) beat Highland 35-29.

9. Hillcrest (4-1) beat Bremen 62-6.

10. St. Viator (3-1) lost to Mt. Carmel 38-8.

Class 4A

1. Rochester (4-1) beat MacArthur 70-39.

2. Richmond-Burton (5-0) beat Johnsburg 46-0.

3. St. Francis (5-0) beat Elmwood Park 68-12.

4. Effingham (4-0) beat Mt. Zion 34-21.

5. Benton (5-1) lost to Nashville 42-28.

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) did not play.

7. Coal City (4-1) beat Reed Custer 14-12.

8. Mt. Zion (3-1) lost to Effingham 34-21.

9. IC Catholic (2-1) did not report.

10. Stillman Valley (2-2) lost to Dixon 20-19.

Class 3A

1. Williamsville (5-0) beat Maroa Forsyth 59-28.

2. Princeton (5-0) beat Sterling Newman 28-14.

3. Wilmington (5-0) beat Peotone 24-0.

4. Monticello (5-0) beat Olympia 42-12.

5. Byron (4-1) beat Winnebago 28-25.

6. Mt. Carmel (5-0) beat St. Viator 38-8.

7. Fairfield (5-0) beat Harrisburg 23-13., beat Vienna/Goreville, forfeit.

8. Tolono Unity (4-0) beat Mahomet-Seymour 25-19.

9. Eureka (3-1) did not play.

10. Farmington (3-0) beat Kewanee 49-20.

Class 2A

1. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) lost to Williamsville 59-28.

2. Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) beat Normal Community 23-5.

3. Breese Mater Dei (4-1) lost to Mt. Carmel 20-7.

4. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) beat Warrensburg-Latham 49-0.

5. Fieldcrest (4-0) did not play.

6. Sterling Newman (3-1) lost to Princeton 28-14.

7. Clifton Central (5-0) beat Momence 43-0.

8. Rockridge (5-0) beat Hall 56-31.

9. Nashville (4-1) beat Benton 42-28.

10. Watseka (4-0) did not play.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (3-1) beat Galena 14-7.

2. Aquin (5-0) beat Forreston 41-8.

3. Fulton (4-0) beat Monmouth-Roseville 49-6.

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-0) beat Shelbyville 59-38.

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) beat Calhoun 49-13.

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (4-1) beat Mercer Co., 11-14.

7. Athens (3-2) lost to North Mac 21-18.

8. Galena (4-1) lost to Lena-Winslow 14-7.

9. Princeville (5-0) beat Stark County 51-16.

10. Cumberland (3-0) did not play.

(tie) Concord (Triopia) (3-2) lost to Brown County 8-0.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Top recruit Chet Holmgren heads to Gonzaga, Suggs to NBA

Associated Press

Fire on Cape Town’s Table Mountain under control, smoldering

Associated Press

Winners and losers in Super League plan for European soccer

Associated Press