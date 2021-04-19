Coshocton Sheriff Investigates Discovery of a Body in Vacant Home

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s says a body has been found matching the description of a missing person.

Sheriff James Crawford says on Sunday his office received a call from a search party who said they located a deceased female matching the description of 20-year-old Brianna Ratliff inside a vacant home in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street in Coshocton.

Ratliff was last seen on April 15th at around 7:00 p.m. in the Hall Park Area. She was reported missing on April 16th. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office.